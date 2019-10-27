Children and families marched down Westerly Parkway Sunday night for the 73rd annual Centre Region Parks and Recreation Halloween Costume Parade, brightened by streetlights that line the front of the State College Area High School.

The kids’ costumes included Rubeus Hagrid of Harry Potter, an inflatable dinosaur, Buzz Lightyear and a hot dog. The parade ended with vans from popular State College radio stations B94.5 and Quick Rock 103.1.

The parade began at 7 p.m. and circled around the State College High School, ending in the newly-constructed sports field, where football games are now held.

Prizes were awarded to various age groups and categories such as “Tiny Tots” for children 2 and under, hand-made costumes, unique costumes, video game characters, and scariest costumes.

Dave Wasson, 51, is a member of the State College Lions Foundation, which provides cash for the costume prizes.

“We give [prizes] away for first through fourth place,” said Wasson. “My favorite part is seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces when they win.”

People of all ages are involved, including Penn State students like Demoan Giunta, one of the many volunteers wearing bright orange to distinguish them from the crowd.

“My role is to just lead the different groups to the right spot on the field when they come in,” Giunta (junior-political science) said. “I love seeing the costumes that the kids come up with.”

For many families, the Halloween parade has become part of their yearly celebrations.

Melissa Stone, 40, said she loves seeing all of the different kids dressed in their costumes. She came with her daughter.

“It has definitely become a tradition,” Stone said. “This is my fifth year doing it with [my daughter].”

The State College Area High School marching band — all dressed up in costumes —played hits such as Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” Baton twirlers performed as well, also dressed for the occasion.

While the groups of children awaited the awards ceremony, band music played and anticipation was in the air.