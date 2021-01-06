Following the events at the United States Capitol on Wednesday in light of the presidential Electoral College vote, Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement condemning the "violence and lawlessness" as an "affront to the values of our country and another distressing result of the erosion of the civil discourse."

In a statement, Barron said he has seen the leaders of both parties "denounce" the violence and acknowledged "many" in the Penn State community watched with "intense sorrow, anger and fear."

"As a University, we support the ideals of freedom of speech, free expression and the respectful exchange of opposing ideas and beliefs," Barron said in a statement. "But we must also speak out against violence in all its forms, and particularly when it is used to undermine the fundamental institutions of our democracy."

On Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump supporters descended on the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. to protest President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Members of Congress were instructed to find safety as riots began.

Barron said he believes civil discourse is the "central tenant" of institutions of higher education and the "key" to the United States moving forward successfully.

"It is our responsibility as learners, teachers, researchers and members of this society to not only put aside our differences, but to rise above the hate and vitriol and thoughtfully engage with those with whom we disagree," Barron said in a statement.

The fact that Congress reconvened Wednesday night "despite the threats," Barron said, is a reflection of the "strength" of the United States even when the Democratic process is "under assault."