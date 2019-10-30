A Penn State Abington student has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against Penn State's Abington campus, according to a press release.

Penn State Police arrested Mohammad Alatmah, 20, of Philadelphia, for threatening individuals on campus. It is unclear who Alatmah allegedly threatened, or what the threats entailed.

Alatmah, who faces charges of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, was arraigned on Oct. 23 and transported to Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

On Oct. 23, the Abington campus was told to take shelter after police received an anonymous tip about the threats. Classes were canceled until 2 p.m. because of the threats.

Alatmah's preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, according to court documents. His bail was posted at $50,000.

According to the Penn State student directory, Alatmah is a student in the division of undergraduate studies.