According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are an additional 1,214 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, April 28, bringing the total cases statewide to 43,264.

A total of 165,824 people have tested negative for the virus, and 1,716 deaths have occurred throughout the commonwealth.

Centre County has 93 positive cases and one death, with 850 people testing negative for the virus.

Compared with the rest of the country, Pennsylvania has the sixth highest number of coronavirus cases.

At this time, no data regarding those who have recovered from the coronavirus is available.