Hundreds of students woke up bright and early to spend their Monday off giving back to the community for the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The leaders of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee spent months planning for the week of events in store, and the Day of Service was the kick-off event on Monday, Jan. 20.

“We are a part of a larger committee which commemorates MLK’s life and legacy, and a huge part of who he was as an individual was serving the communities around him, so that’s what this day is all about,” Day of Service Director Makayla Ashe said. “It’s taking a day on instead of a day off and doing service to better the community.”

The student committee connected with just over a dozen organizations throughout State College to offer their services. Student volunteers arrived at Alumni Hall either individually or with their campus groups and organizations to sign up.

“[King] encouraged people to love each other and to bring justice to this world, but also to serve one another, so the day of service happens annually in his honor,” Nyla Holland, executive director of the student committee, said.

The service locations this year included Schlow Library, Housing Transitions, Meals on Wheels, Mid-State Literacy Council and Boal Mansion Museum. Holland (junior-political science and African American studies) said some organizations participate each year for the day of service, and each year presents new sites to serve.

“We work really hard on this event and we’re really passionate about people serving, and also recognizing that this day isn’t just a day off, it’s in honor of Martin Luther King,” Holland said. “[He] did so much for advancing our society to make it more just and more humane, and it’s important that we honor his legacy and think about the history of the day.”

Celeste Good came to volunteer with other members of the Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC). She said she has never participated in a day of service before, and this was an important opportunity to recognize the impact Martin Luther King Jr. has had on minority communities.

“It’s an important part of our history because minorities don’t have a lot,” Good (junior-kinesiology) said. “To have a day in which we give back to a community means a lot, and I wish more people would do it.”

Cassandra Barcz transfered to University Park from the Penn State Berks campus, where she served on the executive board for Berks THON. This allowed her to volunteer regularly, and she said today’s event made her feel at home and like she was doing something good again.

“As this diverse group of people, we’re all able to come together to help more people in need,” Barcz (sophomore-geoscience) said.

After spending the day serving, volunteers returned to Alumni Hall where they received a complimentary lunch.

Holland said the student committee works over the course of nine months to plan the week of events for Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week, which also includes a Birthday Celebration at the MLK Plaza downtown and Speak for Peace Oratorical Contest.

Each year, the week of events takes on a different theme, with this year's theme centering on, “The Story of U.S.: Exposing Unarmed Truth.”

“We’re using this event to not only serve the community and show that college students actually do care and want to be engaged in the larger State College community, but also to show the history and legacy of civil rights leaders,” Ashe (junior-statistics) said, “and not just the things they’ve accomplished for us, but that the things they encourage us to do are still happening."