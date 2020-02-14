Right after graduating from Penn State, students are often expected to jump right into their careers in an entry-level job.

Cassie Rosas-Carson, a counselor for Penn State Career Services, said many students will underestimate what is expected of them in an entry-level job.

According to Rosas-Carson, it’s important for students to think about building new connections during the transition to the workforce. She emphasized planning the type of “professional persona” students want to portray as they start this new phase of their lives.

“Some employers say a lot of times students don’t necessarily know what their strengths are or how to communicate the skills they’ve learned,” Rosas-Carson said. “Or, how to take that into the work environment and get opportunities to utilize some of those skills to advocate for themselves.”

She said it’s also key for students to take advantage of Penn State’s extensive alumni network.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) is an organization the Penn State Career Services staff members are all part of. They use the resources and conference material provided by the group to develop their counseling.

NACE has identified eight competencies that employers constitute as career readiness. The competencies areas include work ethic, oral and written communication, critical thinking and problem solving, teamwork, leadership, digital technology, career management, and intercultural fluency.

Relating to the competency idea of intercultural fluency, student Karthik Jain said he wishes the university would have offered more opportunities for career training that catered toward international students.

“I feel there should be workshops where they have people who hire in other countries come and talk to you regarding what they’re looking for — just something to diversify where you might be hired,” Jain (junior-electrical engineering) said.

As an engineering major, he said he wishes Penn State offered more co-op opportunities.

Garret Sutterlin said his experience with co-op has shown him what it’s like to be a part of the workforce. He also emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the Penn State alumni network.

“I feel as though all the resources are technically there, it’s just about making sure students know about them or making them more visible,” Sutterlin (junior-genetics) said. “There are other classes that could focus a little more on what’s important, but it’s better to just have an open mindset when you go out there.”

Angelina Eapen said she thinks the pre-medicine program at Penn State does an exceptional job of preparing its students for the future, offering MCAT practice exams, workshops and opportunities to meet with medical schools representatives from across the country.

Eapen (sophomore-pre-medicine) is a part of the program that will allow her to receive her bachelor’s degree from University Park, followed by four years at Hershey Medical Center for medical school.

In Alaina VanDyke’s case, she will graduate this spring and plans to attend graduate school at Temple University to earn her master’s degree in occupational therapy.

“I’m required to have at least a master’s in OT before entering the field, so I knew I had to continue my education after undergrad,” VanDyke (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “However, I decided to get my master’s instead of my doctorate for now, so that I can get into the field faster.”

VanDyke added that Penn State’s rehabilitation and human services program prerequisites and extracurricular activities have prepared her to enter any master’s program.

“We are required to complete a 600-hour semester-long internship before we graduate, which gives me real life experience in the field,” VanDyke said. “I am also on the exec board of the occupational therapy club on campus, which has helped me prepare for applying to grad school and fulfilling all of the requirements that I need.”