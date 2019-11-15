On Friday, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved plans that will make several big changes to campus infrastructure — including the construction of a West Campus Parking Garage and a new Physics Building.

According to the finalized plans, the West Campus Parking Garage will be constructed on the space currently occupied by Red A parking lot, located near the Greyhound bus station and West Campus IM Field 2.

The lot, which will cost $60.57 million, will provide 1,653 parking spaces.

As Penn State looks to the future, it plans to expand further into West campus. Portions of the College of Engineering will relocate to university-owned buildings in this portion of West Campus.

Additionally, a new physics building will be constructed. The building, which will be 105,000 gross square feet, will be located on the current Osmond parking lot space.

According to a press release, the new building will feature research laboratories, faculty and graduate student offices, administrative support areas and a lecture hall.

The board also voted to approve plans to renovate Osmond Laboratory, located on Pollock Road across from the HUB-Robeson Center. The east wing of the lab will be renovated, while the rear lecture hall wing will be demolished.

According to a press release, the renovation will include new teaching labs, a preparation and support space, seminar rooms and a renovated building core.