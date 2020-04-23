Penn State Health facilities have created a coronavirus dashboard with the latest figures on coronavirus testing at both the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

There are currently 28 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 patients in critical care (ICU) at the St. Joseph Medical Center. An additional five patients are currently using ventilators.

Hershey Medical Center has 19 confirmed coronavirus cases, with four patients in critical care and one using a ventilator.

With 6,255 total tests completed to date at the two facilities, 23 percent of cases yielded positive results.

St. Joseph Medical Center indicated a 39 percent infection rate across 2,966 tests while Hershey Medical Center’s 3,289 tests showed 9 percent of patients were infected.

Fifty-two patients have been discharged from Hershey Medical Center and 38 patients have been discharged from St. Joseph Medical Center.

Five fatalities have been reported at St. Joseph Medical Center and one has been reported at Hershey Medical Center.

"We continue to work closely with public health officials to protect the health and safety of all of our patients, visitors and team members," the site reads.