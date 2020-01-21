With President Trump’s impeachment trial in Congress taking shape, Professor Frances E. Lee will visit Penn State to discuss the effect of increased partisanship on congressional parties.

Her lecture “The Limits of Party: Congress and Lawmaking in a Polarized Era” will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. in Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium. It is hosted by the McCourtney Institute for Democracy of the College of the Liberal Arts.

Dr. Lee, who is a joint professor of Politics and Public Affairs at Princeton, asserts that while congressional partisanship may provide more consistency in passing one party’s agendas, it ultimately does not lend itself for lawmaking capacities.

As a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, her previous publications have covered American politics broadly, especially focusing on congressional and party politics and national policymaking.