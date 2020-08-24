Best Places to Sit Around Campus, Old Main Lawn
On the first day of Penn State's fall semester, Zoom’s online status page confirms partial outages of Zoom meetings and video webinars, which caused some professors to outright cancel their first class sessions.

Penn State acknowledged the outages via Canvas, offering advice for how to fix any problems.

The website also shows partial outages in Zoom website’s Web Portal and Web Client.

Economics professor Russel Chuderewicz has postponed his first day of ECON 304, consisting of approximately 200 students, to Wednesday.

The outage has occurred despite the company’s completion of its scheduled maintenance by Aug. 23.

While the issue has yet to be resolved, the website says that the company is investigating the issue as students and faculty members report that they are unable to join meetings and webinars.

