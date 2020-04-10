With only one and a half semesters under their belts, Penn State freshmen are learning to adjust to remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic after anticipating a full first year of college experience.

From missing their first spring formal season to the Blue and White weekend, freshmen also reflected on their first Penn State traditions they will miss.

Although adjustment to home life is not easy for everyone, Nathan Howells said that he’s happy to be able to see his family and spend time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I loved school and I’m sad that my freshman year was cut short, but it is what it is,” Howells (freshman-BS/MBA science) said. “My mom just makes food and I get bored sitting at home between classes, but I’ll do my school work and play video games. We just have to make the best of it.”

Howells added that he’d prefer for the second half of the year to be cut short his freshman year rather than further into his college career.

“Knowing that I have three more years at this school is reassuring, but not being able to walk across that stage after four hard years of college would suck,” Howells said.

For Madison Noel, coming back home earlier than expected has been a challenge. However, she said she understands that “that’s just the way it has to be” until it is safe to go back to campus.

“I think the hardest part is not being on campus and being in that environment that motivates me to do work and puts me in a good mood,” Noel (freshman-biology) said. “It’s a lot harder to learn online and have the will to actually do the assignments.”

Also, Noel said that she wishes she could have experienced her first Blue and White game as a Penn State student.

“I was really excited to go to another football game and watch some of my friends play,” Noel said. “I just wish I could’ve experienced the whole spring semester on campus honestly.”

Georgia Young said she has been trying to make the most of remote learning and her time at home, although she called it “pretty challenging” at first.

“Now that we’re a few weeks into this, I’m starting to find a better balance between school work and home life,” Young (freshman-elementary education) said. “During this time of quarantine and stay at home orders, I’m actually more grateful to be able to continue taking classes online.”

On top of finding her ideal work and home life balance, Young has been trying to pick up hobbies in her free time that she couldn’t do as much when in State College.

“I’ve found that Zoom and online assignments have been a great way to pass time while being home,” Young said. “I’ve been trying to break up my work with going on walks and runs, baking and picking up old hobbies like playing the ukulele and sewing.”