Nominations ballots have been sent out to Penn State alumni to nominate new members for the Penn State Board of Trustees.

Alumni who do not receive a ballot by email can request one here.

Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 25, according to Penn State News.

A candidate must receive 250 nominations while meeting qualifications to be a trustee and accept their nomination in writing for their name to be included on the official ballot.

The official ballot will be sent out to alumni through email on April 10. The election will close on May 6.

The three candidates with the highest votes will be newly elected to the board.