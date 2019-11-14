Wednesday’s weekly session was a relatively short one for The University Park Undergraduate Association. However, the General Assembly made progress by voting on a resurfaced bill and new resolution, confirming a new director, and hearing a special presentation.

The bill funding Test Prep Week Review Materials for 2019 resurfaced on the floor following much debate and being sent back to committee for review last week. The bill, which passed unanimously, works in partnership with The Princeton Review to provide prep books for the MCAT, LSAT, GMAT and GRE.

Additionally, UPUA will work with HESI Review & Testing to allow nursing students to access a question bank of more than 15,000 practice questions and scenarios to prepare for the NCLEX for a one-time fee of $20.

Test Prep Week will be hosted on campus at Galbraith Lounge in the HUB-Robeson Center, the Business Building Atrium and Westgate Building Atrium from Nov. 18 to 22. Materials will be distributed by student council representatives.

A resolution supporting the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act of 1965 also took the floor. The resolution passed unanimously.

UPUA will advocate for the reauthorization through social media and a letter writing campaign, with efforts directed toward senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and representatives Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson.

The campaigns are in coordination with the Association of Big Ten Students’ BIG10 partners. UPUA will encourage students to sign ABTS’s petition calling for the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act by Congress through social media action.

The first item of new business confirmed the nominee for director of records. Current freshman council member Taylor Weekes was confirmed to hold the recently vacated seat to ensure that proper meeting minutes are taken.

The meeting started a presentation by New Student Orientation Leaders Madelyn Bentz and Nate Gillespie.

The pair spoke about their jobs as leaders and how they make the social, educational and personal transition to Penn State as easy as possible for incoming undergraduate students.