On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that approximately 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard troops have been activated to be sent to Washington, D.C. to aid the D.C. National Guard and local authorities.

“The unprecedented and disturbing events yesterday in our nation’s capital are cause for ongoing concern and Pennsylvania is prepared to assist as needed in securing peace and an orderly transfer of power on January 20,” Wolf said in a statement. “Our National Guard members will assist the D.C. National Guard and local civilian authorities as they work to keep the area surrounding the Capitol and other locations secure in the coming days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard will remain in D.C. through President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Over the next few days, the 1,000 troops will report to their armories to receive their assignments and then be deployed to the D.C. area.

“Pennsylvania Guard members are well-trained and well-prepared to assist our communities, commonwealth and country in any way they can," Acting Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler said in a statement. "We are also very fortunate that our Guard members have extensive experience working alongside the D.C. National Guard as part of past training events and presidential inaugurations."