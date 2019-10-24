A look into the whiteness of academia: From Pre K to Penn State

Classrooms are portals. They allow individuals to explore their thoughts and expand their minds.

In this setting, one would anticipate a diverse set of backgrounds and experiences, yet the people at the forefront of the classroom — those leading the journey to discovery — often look the same.

When the discussion of race and representation in education is brought to the table, people often bring up lack of diversity in student clubs, organizations and political groups.

What’s less discussed, however, is the overwhelming whiteness so many students are accustomed to seeing at the front of their classrooms.

According to data published by The Pew Research Center, racial and ethnic minorities accounted for 20 percent of all public elementary and secondary school teachers in the United States during the 2015-16 school year.

When Hunter Donahoe, a white Penn State student and Maryland native, recounted the teachers he had growing up, he had nothing but fond memories. What he hadn’t thought of, however, was how they all shared one common trait: their whiteness.

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time but now I realize that they were all white which is interesting,” Donahoe (sophomore-meteorology) said. “I imagine it would make any black student feel left out in the classroom.”

Donahoe grew up in Jefferson, Maryland, a predominately white, rural community with agriculture serving as the backbone of the economy. In communities like this, a lack of diversity in the education system isn’t only common — but it’s to be expected.

Deja Workman, a black Penn State student, is from Louisville, Kentucky. She described Louisville as differing from the overwhelmingly white counties that surround it.

“Many of the common stereotypes about Kentucky are true — it’s very rural and white, the public education system is rather lacking and drastically red,” Workman (sophomore- information sciences and technology) said. “The only exception to most of these is Louisville itself, which by far has the highest concentration of minorities in the state.”

Workman described the city as being very diverse and having many “black neighborhoods.” Even with a booming black population, the proportion of black teachers to white remained imbalanced. The teachers Workman had that looked like her were few and far between.

“The teachers I had growing up were mostly white but not entirely,” Workman said. “My science teachers were overwhelmingly white. I only had one nonwhite science teacher from middle to high school, and only one nonwhite math teacher from grades six to twelve. The disparities in my other classes were not as drastic as those, but also not much better.”

It isn’t just rural communities that have a predominantly white education system— it’s suburbs, too.

Cheyenne Johnson, a white Penn State student, grew up in Long Island, New York. She described her community as being suburban and predominately white. She too found an overwhelming similarity between all the teachers she had growing up.

“They were mostly white and mostly female,” Johnson (sophomore-elementary education) said. “My school did not have many male teachers or any teachers of color.”

According to a survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, in Johnson’s home state of New York, white teachers make up 76 percent of statewide public school teachers.

Although this number reveals a blatant imbalance of representation, the statistics prove even more dramatic in Pennsylvania, where 96 percent of teachers K-12 are white.

As an early education major, Johnson sees how the environment a child is educated in can play a pivotal role in shaping their development. To her, the lack of diversity she experienced in her early education is a limitation.

It’s these different perspectives that Brennan Spellmeyer, a white student, also sees as being an essential part of any effective education system.

“I think diversity in schools, just like in any organization, is a huge benefit to the overall school.” Spellmeyer (junior-international politics and criminology) said. “A diverse set of teachers leads way to a diverse set of worldviews, which allows for problems to be analyzed in different lights and solved in different ways.”

Spellmeyer was born and raised in a small town outside of Madison, Wisconsin. He described the town as being, “98 percent white and not diverse whatsoever.”

When he was 13 years old, he moved to Kensington, Maryland right outside of Washington, D.C.

“I went through a huge culture shock moving from the middle of nowhere in white Wisconsin to D.C.,” Spellmeyer said. “I never really noticed how nearly everyone in Wisconsin and all my teachers were white until I moved to D.C. where there were a lot more black, Hispanic and Asian teachers.”

Spellmeyer described this transition from having all white teachers to seeing more diversity in the classroom as being “different” and “strange,” but also being a beneficial change that he’s thankful for, since so many his peers have only had white teachers, which he sees as being a hindrance to education.

This is particularly true for students of color who haven’t had experiences with teachers they can identify with or relate to.

Breqlyne Johnson, a biracial student, grew up in Culpeper, Virginia which is about 45 miles south of Washington, D.C. She described the diversity in this area as being “nonexistent”—as she was one of only two students of color in her class of about 200.

The schools she grew up attending consisted mainly of white teachers and students. She first experienced diversity in a classroom setting her senior year of high school, when she had a Hispanic teacher.

Throughout her entire educational career, Johnson (junior-criminology) never had a teacher who looked like her.

“It always played into my struggle with my identity being a biracial student,” Johnson said. “I never had any adult figures in education to look up to because none of them looked like me. I think it would have made me feel a sense of belonging or justified my identity as a colored woman in a predominantly white education system.”

Her academic achievements and experiences in honors classes heightened these sentiments, as she described these higher-level classes as being even whiter than the general classes.

“I think it would have given the class a different experience of seeing a minority succeed in their career and being able to educate others,” Johnson said.

Leaving behind her small town in Virginia and coming to the massive institution that is Penn State was a big transition, but one thing remained consistent between both her hometown and her university — the lack of diversity in classrooms.

In 2018, there were only 107 black professors at Penn State University — making up just 3.1 percent of the 3,425 total faculty members.

The result is this: Many students are met with the same amount of whiteness that they experienced in their classrooms growing up.

“I would say it hasn’t changed much at all,” Johnson said. “I have to go in search of diverse faculty to take classes with them because that is important to me. A majority of my professors are still white.”