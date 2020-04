According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are now 19,979 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, a rise of 1,751 from Thursday, April 9.

The death toll for the state is now 416. Philadelphia still has the most cases with 5,521. Five other counties have more than 1,000 cases each.

Centre County now has 61 cases, an increase of two cases from Thursday, April 9.