Penn State's Graduate School will host a virtual town hall to address the institution's response to the coronavirus pandemic and answer students' questions.

The town hall will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, according to a Penn State news release.

Regina Vasilatos-Younken, the school's dean, and Nick Jones, the university's executive Vice President and provost, will address students' concerns.

“We wanted to give our graduate students, who often have unique issues, an additional opportunity beyond the previous March 24 virtual town hall to pose other questions and concerns as the University confronts the outbreak,” Vasilatos-Younken said in the release.

Joining the two will be Sarah Ades, associate dean for graduate student affairs; Michael Verderame, senior associate dean; Stephanie Danette Preston, associate dean for graduate educational equity and chief diversity officer for graduate education; and Robert Crane, associate vice provost for Global Programs.

The town hall will be accessible here.