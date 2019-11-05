Ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft are widely used at universities like Penn State, and the University Park Undergraduate Association is working to ensure that students prioritize their safety while they utilize these apps.

At-large representative Tyler Ladzinski helped write legislation regarding Sami’s Law — which has not been passed in Pennsylvania — for UPUA. He said he feels there are serious potential safety concerns that accompany the use of ride sharing services, which are so widely used in State College.

Sami’s Law comes following the April death of University of South Carolina student and New Jersey native, Samantha Josephson. Josephson was abducted and murdered by a man posing as her Uber driver that she had ordered minutes prior.

If passed in Pennsylvania, Sami’s Law would require Uber and Lyft drivers to show more visible identification to prevent individuals from mistaking vehicles for their drivers.

“What happened at the University of South Carolina could have happened anywhere, and we want to make sure Penn State is as safe as possible for all of its students,” Ladzinski (sophomore-international politics) said via email. “The General Assembly’s passing of Resolution #16-14 in support of Sami’s Law is a step forward in ensuring our government actively works to protect students throughout the U.S.”

While the legislation passed by UPUA is only in support of Sami’s Law, Ladzinski said the passed resolution is just the beginning of the organization’s advocacy efforts for safer ridesharing.

“Throughout the coming weeks, the UPUA will connect with our state-related and Big Ten student government counterparts with the intention to expand our advocacy efforts across our state and throughout the nation,” Ladzinski said.

Chair of the facilities committee and at-large representative Marlowe Galbraith said her committee and the governmental affairs committee are collaborating on an informational campaign about ridesharing safety in State College. The campaign is still in the works.

Additionally, the facilities committee is working in tandem with the student life committee to write ridesharing initiatives that are common at Southern universities. This program is in its starting stages.

On top of Sami’s Law, UPUA has funded Lyft subsidies for several years to allow discounted rides for students traveling to the University Park Airport when leaving and returning for semesters. This started to lessen the costs of travel for out-of-state and international students.

“This year, the UPUA will be advertising the Lyft subsidies like never before,” Ladzinski said. “The UPUA’s governmental affairs and facilities committees will partner to advertise the subsidized ride code while promoting proper rideshare safety techniques referenced by Sami’s Law such as S.A.M.I. which stands for Stop, Ask, Match, and Inform.”

Galbraith (sophomore-political science and economics) said UPUA hopes that the S.A.M.I. subsidies will help users of Uber and Lyft to prioritize their safety. Galbraith provided some tips for students, as well.

“For starters, when waiting for rides, try to wait inside or with someone else. This is incredibly important, especially when alone at night or in congested areas,” Galbraith said via email. “When the car arrives, users should always check the license plate and car make or model before getting in. When getting into the car, ask who the ride is for to confirm that it is the right car.”

She also emphasized features within the Uber app, like messaging and sharing locations that provide notifications when the rider gets in the car and when they arrive at their destination.

“This way, if something does go wrong, the reaction time could be much faster,” Galbraith said.

Student Justin Kelly said he believes ridesharing safety should always be prioritized, even if the location seems safe.

“I think State College in general is a safe town, and I’ve never had any troubles with Uber or Lyft, but I also understand that as a 20-year-old man, my experience with these things might be different than a woman’s,” Kelly (sophomore-information science and technology) said.