The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania announced that its summer 2020 games have been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State news release.

The games, which were set to take place at Penn State's University Park campus from Thursday, June 11 to Saturday, June 13, would have been the 33rd consecutive year the university was to host.

SOPA has now begun working with shareholders and community partners to hold “virtual games” that will take place during the same time frame.

The organization has also extended its suspension of activities through May 31.

“While it is heartbreaking to announce this decision to cancel the Torch Run and Summer Games, our hope is to capture the spirit of our athletes and volunteers via the Virtual Summer Games,” Matthew Aaron, president and CEO of SOPA said in the release.

SOPA will release more details on the virtual games in the near future.