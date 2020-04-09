Governor Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks to Centre County residents regarding recent legislations at the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, Jan 30.

 Christopher Sanders

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a press release from his office Thursday, April 9.

Wolf added that all colleges and universities are not to resume in-person instruction or open their physical locations until permission is given or until the closure of non-life sustaining businesses is lifted.

According to the release, schools are still permitted to follow through with their summer programming under this order.

