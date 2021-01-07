Dr. Joel Myers, the founder of AccuWeather, has granted a donation to Discovery Space, a State College scientific museum, to address financial challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Myers’ donation will serve to create a weather exhibit at the museum, which he said he hopes to see replicated in similar museums across the country. The display will aim to teach young students about the importance of the weather and the technology used in predicting it.

According to a press release, the AccuWeather exhibit will feature hands-on interaction with the technology.

AccuWeather and Discovery Space previously partnered in 2011 to implement an exhibit with a green screen that utilized AccuWeather technology.

The new exhibit will be developed over the next four to six months, though Discovery Space will be offering remote programs that serve to replicate the museum’s scientific displays in the meantime.