Two months after Penn State student groups sent medical supplies to overrun hospitals, alumni chapters in China are providing assistance to the University Park campus, according to a Penn State news release.

Members of the Shanghai and Beijing alumni chapters have coordinated donation efforts for University Health Services (UHS) workers, combining to raise $3,500, 1,000 N95 masks and 3,500 surgical masks for UHS, according to the release.

An international alum from the Smeal College of Business, Xu “Jax” Yan, has also donated 1,100 masks to Penn State.

“I wanted to take action to make life better,” Yan said in the release. “That’s Penn State’s motto, right? ‘Making Life Better’?”

Yan’s first shipment arrived April 1 and a second shipment is expected to arrive next week.

Together, the Beijing and Shanghai chapters have more than 1,000 members.

“As we all know, the COVID-19 outbreak is bringing unprecedented challenges to many places of the world, including Shanghai, Beijing and the state of Pennsylvania,” a Shanghai Alumni Chapter member said in the release. “As the international official alumni branches, Penn State Alumni Association Shanghai and Beijing Chapters donate these masks to UHS in hopes they could help distribute the goods to those in need in Penn State medical system.”