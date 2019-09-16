To avoid the on-campus plague, one might consider getting a flu shot.

To combat the spread of the contagious illness, University Health Services offers annual flu vaccine clinics in the HUB Robeson Center, according to the UHS website.

Starting in late September, there will be multiple opportunities to receive the Fluarix Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which is latex-free and thimerosal-free.

Students should bring with them their health insurance card and Penn State student ID. Without insurance, or if UHS does not have one’s insurance information on file, the cost of a vaccine is $25, which will be charged to a student’s bursar account.

UHS will host its flu vaccine clinics the following dates, all held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall: Thursday, Sept. 26; Tuesday, Oct. 1; Thursday, Oct. 3; Thursday, Oct. 10; Tuesday, Oct. 15; Monday, Oct. 21.

Students may also schedule a private appointment at UHS to receive a flu vaccine at any time rather than go to the clinic in the HUB, although appointment fees may be charged.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older receive a flu vaccine.