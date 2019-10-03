This past week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the House Democratic Party will open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump — and Penn State students have a lot to say.

The inquiry was prompted by the release of a Washington Post report alleging Trump participated in a July phone call during which he attempted to put pressure on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in order to gain information about political opponent Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The announcement of this inquiry has created a whirlwind of controversy surrounding the President’s affairs.

Emily Johnson was eager to speak on the issue of the impeachment inquiry.

“I think it’s time for him to leave,” Johnson (freshman-sociology) said. “I don’t think he should be in office — I think he never should’ve been in office.”

Johnson, however, also recognized that not all of her fellow students share the same opinion.

“Despite my personal feelings toward him, he still has a very supportive base,” Johnson said, “especially here in State College.”

There are students on campus who continue to support the president. Sean Semanko serves as the president for Turning Point USA on Penn State’s campus.

“Trump did nothing wrong, and the only thing that will come of this is a Trump 2020 landslide,” Semanko (senior-advertising) said. “This is just going to rally his base because it proves him right.”

The issue of the presidential impeachment inquiry has been very divisive, even for students who may share the same political views on campus. Some democratic students were hesitant to support the impeachment inquiry, as they consider the long-term ramifications that this announcement could have on the upcoming elections.

Dylan Clingan also believed the impeachment inquiry represented something positive.

“It’s nice that we’ve finally got something to get him on.” Clingman (junior-data sciences and statistical analysis) said. “It seems to be more factual-based and people are recognizing that [Trump is] overstepping bounds.”

Additionally, some students who supported the move to open an impeachment inquiry said the choice holds no weight now, as representatives waited too long to begin looking into the president’s alleged crimes.

“You could’ve done an impeachment inquiry about countless other things,” Jackson Collins (freshman- secondary education and social studies) said. “This is just the first time the wrong doing has been so straightforward and unmuddled by false information that the Congress could act with public that actually understood and cared about the issue.”