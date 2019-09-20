To mark six months since Osaze Osagie’s death, community members gathered at the Municipal Building for a vigil to mourn Osagie’s death and advocate for reform in State College.

Six months ago, Osagie was shot and killed by State College Police while the police were serving a mental health warrant at the 29-year-old’s apartment.

Osagie, who had a history of autism and schizophrenia, ran at the officers with a knife when they arrived at his apartment. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was shot and killed by an officer.

The event sparked outrage in the State College community and jumpstarted a conversation regarding mental health, race and proper police procedures. Among the groups demanding justice for Osagie’s death is the 3/20 Coalition, which was formed by both community members and student groups to advocate for justice and reform.

The 3/20 Coalition planned the vigil, which took place from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and was open to the public.

Many community members expressed anger and frustration at the results of investigations into Osagie’s death conducted by the district attorney and State College Police. Both investigations found the officers involved not at fault.

On Sept. 19, Osagie’s parents’ lawyers announced the family will sue the State College Police Department and hire someone to conduct an independent investigation into their son’s death.

“It’s not difficult to ask around and hear many accounts that directly refute this police department’s assertion of a spotless, anti-bias record,” Melanie Morrison, State College resident and 3/20 Coalition organizer, said at the vigil. “And yet, six months later we stand here in knowledge that not only the DA but also the State College Borough Police themselves have completely exonerated themselves. According to them, all policies were followed. According to them, the color of Osagie’s skin had nothing to do with how quickly he was shot.”

The 3/20 Coalition’s goal is to inspire change in the community and prevent what happened to Osagie from happening to another member of the community.

The group stands with the Osagie family’s recent decision to file the lawsuit. As for the coalition’s own goals, one of its priorities is to hold the police department accountable for its actions.

Christine O’Donovan-Zavada, community member and active part of the 3/20 Coalition, believes the only way for people to fully trust the police is for the police to show responsibility for their actions.

“The biggest thing is showing that there is accountability because when this happens, and nobody is punished for it, then they’re just going to do it again,” O’Donovan-Zavada said. “We’re asking for a community review board of misconduct and stuff like that, which I think is a good step forward.”

The vigil included a conversation about recent events and looked to moving forward. It also featured a moment of silence and a song that referenced Osagie as a freedom fighter.

Although saddened and frustrated by the exoneration and anonymity of the involved officers, those who gathered for the vigil remained hopeful that change was coming.

“I encourage all of you to use your spheres of influence to remember Osagie, to remember justice and to continue to fight,” Leslie Laing, the director of Adult Learner Programs and Services, said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re out there every day and it doesn’t matter who’s listening. We need to continue to fight.”