On Aug. 9, Four Diamonds held a Mini-THON Leadership Summit where attendees learned that a record-breaking total of $7.2 million was raised over the past year by schools hosting Mini-THON events.

The previous year raised $7,035,738.55.

Roughly 1,000 students attended the seminar, representing 90,000 individuals from more than 265 schools located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, which hosted Mini-THONs during the 2018-29 school year.

Inspired by Penn State's THON, the schools raise money for The Four Diamonds Fund, which helps battle childhood cancer.

According to Four Diamonds, the Summit “provides an opportunity for students and advisors to network and share ideas with other Mini-THON schools while receiving training from qualified professionals.”