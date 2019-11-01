The State College Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run that occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to a media release.

While walking across W. Beaver Ave. and S. Barnard St., a female was struck by a dark colored pickup truck and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The truck continued driving eastbound on W. Beaver Ave. and did not stop after the incident. It is possible the truck is blue and has a bumper sticker with a white circle.

Police are reviewing the area’s surveillance footage. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150.