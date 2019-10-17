The National Institutes of Health gave a three-year $712,000 award to the College of Information Sciences and Technology researchers with the goal of creating more realistic human interactions for visually impaired people using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Penn State News, researchers are aiming to find a better way to pair computer vision — a type of AI that ‘sees’ the world around it and attempts to understand it — with remote-sighted assistance (RSA).

Penn State News gives the example of a visually-impaired person being able to receive help from someone who is not visually impaired by using their smartphone to show them their current situation.

Professor of information sciences and technology John Carroll, who is also a principal investigator in the project, said the goal is to understand how “computer-based assistance” and “human assistance“ can work together to help an individual, rather than seeing them as two different entities.

Others involved are Professor of IST Mary Beth Rosson, the senior investigator, and Assistant Professor of IST Zihan Zhou, a co-principal investigator with Carroll.

Penn State’s Accessible Technology and Information Initiative and the Happy Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind are also involved in the project as community partners.