Students never sleep. Nowhere is this truer than in State College, where dedicated students will regularly populate areas across campus — and eventually, they’ll get hungry.

These students, after an exhausting evening of homework, often flock downtown to refuel at one of several restaurants that are open late-night.

While the 3 a.m. regulars all have their favorite spots in mind, students who are new to the nocturnal cuisine scene of State College may not. If you find yourself in that predicament — here is a guide is for you.

Insomnia Cookies

Where?

421 E. Beaver Ave., Suite G2

When?

Usually open by 12 p.m. with delivery hours until 3 a.m. seven days a week

What to get?

Insomnia Cookies specializes in warm, fresh baked cookies and ice cream. The menu offers a wide selection of cookie varieties, and they can come in six, 12, 18 and 24 cookie amounts. Student favorites include the snickerdoodle cookies, and the bigwich — Insomnia’s take on an ice cream sandwich.

D. P. Dough

Where?

401 E. Beaver Ave.

When?

D.P. Dough opens at 11 a.m. seven days a week. It delivers until 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, until 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, and until 3:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

What to get?

The star of the show at D. P. Dough is its calzones, of which it has a diverse selection. Everyone can find a favorite in D. P. Dough’s deep menu, from classic calzones and meaty calzones to more unusual options such as veggie, chicken and steak calzones.

Picky students can build their own custom calzones with their “Construction Zone” offering. This allows customers to choose what protein, vegetable, cheese and sauce they like to ensure they enjoy their meal.

Taco Bell

Where?

310 E College Ave.

When?

Taco Bell opens daily at 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday through Monday, until 2 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, and until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

What to get?

Taco Bell is American-style Mexican cuisine, and thus serves a broad selection of tacos, burritos, nachos and more. These are offered with a number of different meats, toppings, hard or soft shells, and levels of spice. In addition to these entrees, Taco Bell’s menu also hosts breakfast options such as breakfast burritos, and desserts like the sugary cinnamon twists and Cinnabon delights.

McDonald's

Where?

442 E College Ave.

When?

McDonald's is open 24 hours a day, with modified hours during holidays.

What to get?

As a longtime fast food favorite, McDonald’s menu has grown to include every meal of the day, with numerous options for each. For breakfast it serves egg and sausage sandwiches, for lunch it has salads and baked goods, and for dinner it serves all kinds of burgers, chicken sandwiches and occasional offerings, like the McRib.

Canyon Pizza

Where?

219 E Beaver Ave.

When?

Canyon Pizza opens daily at 11 a.m. with carryout and delivery hours until 2:45 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 3:45 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

What to get?

Canyon Pizza has been a State College staple for years, and for that time it has specialized in affordable pizza. It currently serves classic pizza varieties such as buffalo, barbeque chicken and meat lovers, as well as well as side dishes like pepperoni rolls and breadsticks.