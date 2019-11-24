After 19 weeks of resident training, 33 sheriff deputies graduated to become full-fledged sheriffs, now ready to commit their lives to service.

The ceremony took place on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Ramada Inn.

The Pennsylvania Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Program, a joint effort with the Penn State Justice and Safety Institute (JASI) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), is required of all law enforcement officers who wish to become a sheriff or deputy sheriff in Pennsylvania.

The 19-week training program takes place in State College and is mandated by the commonwealth in several areas of law enforcement.

This was the 57th graduating class of deputies since the program started at Penn State in 2000, going by “Class 57.”

JASI was formed in 1971 to help develop law enforcement and public safety officials, and partners with Penn State Harrisburg and the Penn State Justice Center for Research to provide training and education about organizational development to government agencies, private firms and communities.

Deputies came to train from counties all over the state, including York, Monroe, Juniata, Cumberland as well as Centre County.

Larry Hopkins, the President of Class 57, took the time to reflect on the last nearly five months straight of training and being away from their families.

“We made it. 19 weeks, 760 hours, almost five months later, plus the countless hours on the road driving back and forth leaving families and loved ones behind each and every week, in anticipation for Nov. 22,” Hopkins, who will serve in Blair County, said.

Hopkins said the reason they were able to get through the training time was because of their families who supported them in the cause to serve the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Finally," he said upon graduating. "Some action.”

Chief Deputy of Cumberland County Jody Smith was the keynote speaker at Friday’s ceremony and said good deputies come down to three traits — training, trust and integrity.

“A deputy whose integrity permeates every aspect of their lives will be successful,” Smith said.

She also gave the graduates real-life advice about the field they are about to commit their lives, and said it won’t be easy. Nonetheless, she asked them to keep growing and persevering.

“I ask that you always strive and learn and train to make yourself better. Whatever path you take in your career, you will face plenty of obstacles. Do not let yourself become one of them.” she said.

Multiple graduates were also recognized with special achievements for their time during basic training, including Alecia Rohrer, who will serve in Cumberland County.

Rohrer received two superlatives for her “above and beyond” work ethic and high achievement during the training session.

JASI also offers waiver training, which is a two-week course for sheriffs granted a partial waiver of basic training, and merit course offered in spring, summer and fall providing firearm instructor certification and patrol rifle instructor certification courses.

For more information on the sheriff training program and JASI, visit jasi.psu.edu.