The Penn State Homecoming Committee announced its 2020 Executive Committee Thursday in a press release.

The committee members are as follows:

Sarah Hughes, alumni relations director

Jordan Carpin, competition director

Tejveer “TJ” Oberoi, distribution management director

Julianna Mastrorilli, financial management director

Chelsea Lewin, internal development director

Abigail Zebula, merchandise director

Domenic Rullo, OPPerations director

Katelyn Leipham, parade director

Stephen Polacheck, pride events director

Elizabeth Grobinski, public relations director

Gabriella Whartenby, royalty director

Olivia Ritchey, talent relations director

Caroline Sparrow, technology director

Devin Brannon, university relations director

Penn State Homecoming is one of the largest student-run homecoming organizations nationwide and aims to instill pride in members of the Penn State community, according to its website.

Homecoming has been a Penn State tradition since 1920.