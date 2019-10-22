Penn State faculty and students' emails are allegedly being compromised, according to information received by the Bank of America Career Services Center at Penn State University Park.

An email was sent out to Penn State students alerting them of the potential scams.

Contacts associated with the misrepresented emails include Apple, Job Placement and Student Services, Indeed Hiring Lab, Dr. Elena Gonzalez, University Office for Students with Disabilities and Littoral Consumer Metrics.

The common themes of the emails are Penn State work study openings, secret shoppers and survey recruitment exercises.

The University suggests students delete and block any emails or phone calls they receive that may have any fraudulent intents.