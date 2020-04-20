Governor Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks to Centre County residents regarding recent legislations at the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, Jan 30.

 Christopher Sanders

With the closure of all dine-in restaurant locations in Pennsylvania, as ordered by Governor Tom Wolf on March 16, the commonwealth’s restaurant industry is projected to have lost approximately $1.8 billion by the end of this month.

According to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, sales in Pennsylvania restaurants have dropped 82 percent from April 1 to April 10.

Additionally, 96 percent of the restaurants have reported layoffs and leaves of absence since the start of the stay-at-home period.

The PRLA released this statistic earlier today in conjunction with the National Restaurant Association.

