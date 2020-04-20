With the closure of all dine-in restaurant locations in Pennsylvania, as ordered by Governor Tom Wolf on March 16, the commonwealth’s restaurant industry is projected to have lost approximately $1.8 billion by the end of this month.

According to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, sales in Pennsylvania restaurants have dropped 82 percent from April 1 to April 10.

Additionally, 96 percent of the restaurants have reported layoffs and leaves of absence since the start of the stay-at-home period.

The PRLA released this statistic earlier today in conjunction with the National Restaurant Association.