To honor the lives of transgender people who were killed because of their gender identity, Penn State students, faculty and community members gathered on Nov. 12 in Worship Hall in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

The event began at 7:00 p.m. with some words from Brian Patchcoski, the director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, who called the vigil “an opportunity to meet hatred and indifference with love and respect.”

“The Transgender Day of Remembrance is more than just a memorial, it raises public awareness of the hatred and violence against those in our transgender community and nonbinary community, which often the media continues to suppress,” Patchcoski said.

During the event, a candle ceremony honored the lives of those who died from violence due to their gender identity or perceived gender identity.

“It is important to know that not everyone remembered here tonight self-identified as transgender,” Patchcoski said, "though each was a victim of gender based violence.”

During the candle ceremony, volunteers read the names of every known person killed because of their gender identity this year internationally — which Patchcoski said came to 357 people in total.

While many of the people remembered had their full names read aloud, some only had first names, and a handful were only identified as “unknown.”

“In the dehumanization of people in the reporting, people… take off any name or identifying information so that the person's dignity is removed,” Patchcoski said of those listed without complete names or any names at all.

Some students also took to the podium to recite poems that reflect the struggles that transgender individuals face, and members of the Penn State Concert Choir performed.

Patchcoski talked about the growth of the vigil over the years at Penn State, as in past years the vigil was held in smaller chapels and, at one point, the steps of Old Main.

Patchcoski said the vigil moved from the steps of Old Main to the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center as a way to “formalize” the remembrance. Last year's vigil filled Eisenhower Chapel to capacity, which led it to make the move to Worship Hall.

Student Ryley Lehew spoke at the vigil, and took his time at the podium to share the stories of two young transgender women who were killed and the fear it evoked in him, saying “it could have been me or someone else that I knew.”

However, Lehew continued his speech by talking about the strength and support the transgender community holds.

“I am no longer afraid of what is to come and know that life is too short to be worried about the opinions of other people,” Lehew (senior - animal science and photography) said. “To all of the other amazing trans individuals who have left us too soon or are in the audience today, you are loved and will not be forgotten.”

Student Ryan Castillo also spoke during the vigil to remember the lives that have been lost, and spoke on the “systemic issue” the vigil hits on.

“Hopefully this spurs that kind of systemic change… it’s going to happen over time, it isn't going to happen overnight,” Castillo (sophomore -psychology) said. “Hopefully throughout the years, when we hold these vigils, we’ll have to remember fewer and fewer people. I think that would be really great.”