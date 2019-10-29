To support the fight to end breast cancer, the “Human Health and Development Diversity and Inclusion Student Council” and the “Minority Association of Pre-Medical/Health Student” displayed pink flags on the HUB Lawn Monday.

The display comes after a two-week-long fundraising period that raised money for the Pink Zone.

The fundraiser, referred to as “Flags of Support,” allowed donors to personalize pink flags with messages and designs that showcased the organizations’ continued support to fight against all cancer, but primarily breast cancer.

As president of Penn State’s chapter of the Minority Association of Pre-Medical/Health Students, Alexia Snape explained what the fight against breast cancer meant to her and why students should support continuous research, treatment and prevention through fundraising.

“For me, the fight to cure breast cancer means supporting women and men who have battled, who are battling and who will battle breast cancer at some point in their life. Like all forms of cancer, there needs to be continuous support for research, treatment and prevention to create effective and intentional change toward the present and the future,” Snape (senior-biology) said.

She added it was “amazing” to engage with students and community members through the display.

“It opened the door for meaningful conversation about breast cancer from a personal perspective and the importance of self-check techniques to ensure we are always aware of our health and well-being,” she said.

Snape said her organization, in tandem with HHD Diversity and Inclusion Student Council, hopes to expand its fundraiser through the month of October next year.

The organization had a goal of 200 flags, and tabled in the HUB-Robeson Center for two weeks, selling personalized flags in exchange for a donation of at least $1.

They raised $240 for Pink Zone.

“Hopefully, this fundraiser had a positive impact on Penn State for the day and reminded others about the demands of continuous support for national and local organizations fighting for the cure against breast cancer,” Snape said.

Jenee Delerme said the pink flags reminded her of all of the resources and research that she feels are often overlooked year round.

“When it comes to fighting for breast cancer, there is a large focus on everything being pink. The focus is often so big that organizations will often spend a lot of money on pink items that are supposed to spread awareness for breast cancer. So rather than spend so much money on getting pink props, organizations should donate more money to breast cancer research efforts,” Delerme (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Also, on college campuses it would be beneficial to educate students on laws that can protect cancer patients and that fund cancer research.”

Kate Hoover said it’s important that the fight to end breast cancer goes beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and is prioritized year round. She said ribbon sales and spreading information in places like women’s restrooms should be a year-round occurrence.

“Typically, we only see those sorts of things in October, but cancer never stops, so neither should awareness of it,” Hoover (senior-biobehavioral health) said.