The Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill that would partially lift the shutdown of non-life sustaining businesses on Wednesday, April 15.

After a 29-21 vote in the Senate, Senate Bill 613 is on Governor Tom Wolf's desk and seeks to override his stay-at-home order. The bill passed 107-95 in the state House on Tuesday.

The legislation requires that Wolf's office align with federal guidelines to determine which businesses may reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. All businesses that follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines would be allowed to reopen.

While the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee disapproved the legislation, the Republican senate passed a bill that would allow county governments to stray from the state's plan by making their own decisions to reopen.

Following a meeting with northeastern governors, Wolf said he will consider the measure, but has not confirmed he will sign it. The meeting — which included governors of Delaware, New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut — discussed how to develop regional reopening plans at the appropriate time.