On Monday, Penn State began its competition against 45 colleges and universities in the 2020 NIRSA Recreation Movement Challenge — the first of its kind.

The goal of the challenge is to keep people active, moving, motivated and connected during the remote learning and work period.

The challenge will last from April 6 through May 3, and students are welcomed to join any time throughout that period.

The planning firm involved created a database as well as a secure way that students can register and join, which will give them access to hundreds of live streaming fitness classes and a bank of recorded classes as well. Participants are able to leave comments, send “thumbs up” or “love” emojis while the class is in session, depending on the platform.

Along with the videos, there will be daily challenges posted by the lead sponsor, TikTok, that can earn participants points for their university.

Students can join the 2020 recreation movement website here, through the Campus Recreation main page or the Campus Recreation Fitness and Wellness main page here.

The five students with the highest participation each week will each receive an Amazon gift card, each of the amounts varying. But, the max amount of activity that can be reported on each day is 120 minutes.

“We want people to be active, but not to overdo it,” Lisa Stuppy, senior associate director for Campus Recreation Programs, said.

The planning for this challenge began the week of March 16, the first week of remote learning and working for Penn State students and faculty.

“It’s amazing how quickly the development team created and built the platform to manage the challenge,” Stuppy said.

The university with the highest amount of points at the end of the challenge will get bragging rights.

“The switch to remote learning has been an amazing opportunity for us to think creatively and find new and different ways to connect with and engage our students and other members,” Stuppy said.