Redifer Dining Commons plans to reopen additional stations for late night food options, according to associate director of residential dining Jim Meinecke.

Meinecke said via email that this reopening will occur “in the next few weeks” as long as university regulations permit it.

In light of coronavirus health and safety measures, Meinecke said Redifer has temporarily stopped its traditional all-you-care-to-eat option — including the late night buffet which has previously been open from 8 p.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays.

It has also closed several of its individual dining locations, including the City Grill and In a Pickle sandwich shop.

He added, however, that students looking for a late night food option from Redifer Commons can stop at Piatto Felice Pizza until 11 p.m. or Louie’s Market, which is open until midnight for mobile orders through Penn State Eats on the Penn State Go app.