Dua Lipa released her highly anticipated sophomore album “Future Nostalgia” on March 27, already receiving widespread critical acclaim. The album was originally slated to release on April 3, but the album was mysteriously leaked online two weeks before the original release date. Lipa tearfully went on Instagram live to address the leak to her fans on March 23.

Despite the premature release date, Lipa avoided the dreaded “sophomore slump,” referring to how artists are sometimes fearful for their second release after successful first efforts. She pushed out a powerful new album that has solidified herself as a force to be reckoned with in pop music. The project has 11 tracks with impressively no features with other artists.

“Future Nostalgia” is a clear and concise album that commits to a sound and theme. The title of the album easily explains its delightful sound. Tracks like the hit lead single “Don’t Start Now,” which peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Cool” are reminiscent of a familiar funk sound that took 80’s pop music by storm.

Tracks like “Levitating” and “Hallucinate” give a 70’s funk vibe, so the album is truly nostalgic. Despite the project’s strong 70s and 80s influences “Future Nostalgia” does still capture a futuristic sound for its younger audience who may be unfamiliar with 70s and 80s pop.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer crafted an album that is definitely able to be enjoyed by people both young and old, nostalgic for some and futuristic for others.

Lipa’s light and sultry vocals on the project are reminiscent of Madonna’s vocals. The 24-year-old shows on this album that a singer can still have a successful album without the use of vocal acrobatics.

The project overall tells the story of a woman comfortable and confident with herself and therefore, does not need a partner, but they don’t mind if one is around. “Future Nostalgia” is a major statement piece for Lipa as an artist and person.

A major standout track on the album is the final track “Boys Will Be Boys.” Thing song is a major statement piece that aligns with recents movements like the #MeToo movement. Lipa discusses the excuses society gives boys when committing acts of violence towards women.

In the song she sings, “If you’re offended by this song, then you’re doing something wrong,” addressing that if someone is bothered by her calling out men, the problem is right there.

Lipa closes the powerful record saying “Boys will be boys, boys will be boys, boys will be boys, but girls will be women.”

Overall “Future Nostalgia” is a fun album with an empowering message delivered in a clever way. This album, while only Lipa’s second release, will continue to solidify her as a household name and a rising star in pop music. This album gets a 4.5 out of 5 stars from me.

“Future Nostalgia” is available on all streaming platforms.