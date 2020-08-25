After having success with last year’s virtual program, the Student News Readership Program — a unit of Penn State Student Affairs — decided to eliminate printed newspapers on campuses for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a Penn State news release.

The digital model follows the lead of news outlets in the country, as the release states there is a decline in printed newspapers' popularity.

The decision was also made with the feedback the program received from faculty and students through focus groups and surveys.

Students, faculty and staff at all of Penn State's campuses may still access The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal digitally using their Penn State email address.

The program has provided free print newspapers for over 20 years and staff are currently working with local news outlets to increase access to University Park students.