Homecoming is a 100-year tradition on Penn State’s campus, but for Homecoming Court nominee Freddy Purnell, it is also about learning from Penn State’s past to better its future.

Purnell (senior-biology) is highly involved in a variety of advocacy and education groups on campus. Since coming to Penn State, he said he has realized his passion for standing up for the rights of marginalized communities — a belief that he hopes to spread across campus and into Homecoming traditions.

“Now that the panel is gender neutral, we’re going to have our first gender non-conforming person soon, our first transperson soon,” Purnell said. “I’m just looking forward to how much more accepting the Penn State community is going to be.”

As a queer person of color, Purnell said he is proud to represent these aspects of himself for others and continue to normalize diversity on the Homecoming Court, as well as at Penn State in general. He added he is appreciative for those who paved the way before him to allow LGBTQ people of color to feel accepted on campus.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the people who are continuing to usher Penn State forward to a more inclusive and safe environment for people regardless of their racial, gender or sexual identities,” Purnell said.

Celeste Good, one of Purnell’s close friends, said she believes his nomination brings an important representation of marginalized groups to this Penn State tradition.

“Having representation on the Homecoming Court is so important, because the whole intersectionality of being queer and trans is hard and you never see yourself represented in anything,” Good (junior-kinesiology) said. “I know in the past, Homecoming has been very white dominated — and that’s not very accurate to what this school is about.”

In order to pursue his passion for advocacy, Purnell is part of a variety of clubs and groups on campus that serve this purpose. Most notably, he is the president of the LGBTQA Student Roundtable, vice president of QTPOC (Queer and Trans People of Color), a member of Men Against Violence, a Greeks CARE facilitator, a member of the President’s Commission for LGBTQ Equity and a member of the Straight Talks Peer Education Program.

Purnell is also politically involved on campus, serving as the outreach chair for the Penn State College Democrats. Additionally, he is an active member of the Black Caucus and the Caribbean Student Association, both of which he said tie back into his Trinidadian culture.

According to Purnell, being a part of these groups has allowed him the opportunity to educate people on the importance of respecting all genders, races and sexualities, as well as how to properly show respect. He said he has had the opportunity to combat active homophobia, transphobia and racism on campus, as well.

Of all of these experiences, Purnell said he believes his involvement in queer advocacy groups has left the greatest impact on campus. He added, however, that Greeks CARE and Men Against Violence have also been significant in shaping people’s viewpoints on the topics of consent and sexual assault.

Although Purnell has left an impact on campus through his involvement in clubs and organizations, he said this participation has also positively changed him.

“Since I have come to Penn State and gotten involved with the resources here and gotten involved with the queer community, I’ve come out to my family, and I’ve developed so much as a leader and an advocate,” Purnell said. “It even helped me get in contact with my cultural roots.”

Anjanique Julius, another friend of Purnell’s, said the drive Purnell has to impact Penn State is a big part of what makes him a good candidate for Homecoming Court.

“I feel like Freddy is a very good candidate for Homecoming Court because he is very passionate. I feel like that’s one of the biggest things about being on Homecoming,” Julius (senior-food science) said. “[You have to be] passionate for the students, known by the student body and appreciated by them, and I feel that he fits all of those categories.”

Good said that Purnell is not only highly involved with the community, but also reliable in all of the activities in which he participates — qualities she said she believes qualify him further for Homecoming Court.

“He gives back to the community, so I feel like the community should give back to him,” Good said.