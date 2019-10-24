The executive director for Homecoming 2020 was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Julia Greco, the internal development director for Homecoming 2019 was selected by Webster’s staff and Homecoming staff advisers after an application and interview process.

In her previous role, Greco (junior-human development and family studies) was responsible for organizing bonding events, including the end of the year banquet and coordinating professional development events.

Greco is currently in the process of selecting her new executive committee.

Officer and logistics officer applications are open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and executive committee applications will open Friday, Nov. 1 and close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

A date has not been set for Homecoming 2020. However, the theme will be announced during THON weekend, and the logo will be revealed during the Blue and White football game.