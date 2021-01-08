Penn State Transportation Services announced Friday the campus shuttle on Beaver Ave. will delay start until Feb. 15 in response to the remote start to the spring semester.

According to Penn State Transportation, the campus shuttle on College Ave. has resumed service on its normal schedule, though there will be multiple changes with parking regulations and the CATABus service.

Limited parking decks hours are in effect during the remote period, but permit holders may purchase additional evening and weekend permit hours at additional costs.

The CATA services will resume to full operation on Feb. 15 with the Blue Loop, Red Link and Green Link. Under the reduced schedule, only the Blue Loop and Red Link will be in operation. According to Penn State Transportation, the White Loop will not be in operation through the spring semester, which was originally suspended for the fall semester.

For additional information and contact, visit the Transportation Services Office's website.