College professors see you at your best and worst. They have a front row seat to watch you succeed and fail. They analyze the assignments you worked on for months — and the ones you squeezed in thirty minutes before the deadline.

Students have the ability to discuss their professors with their peers, rate them and their classes through SRTEs, and post comments about their teaching abilities on Rate My Professor.

But what do professors think about students?

Four professors from the Penn State College of Education are helping solve this mystery by answering the questions students want to ask.

Do you have favorite and least favorite students?

Karen Johnson has been teaching at Penn State since 1996 and became a full time assistant professor of education in 2011.

Johnson said she doesn’t know if she has favorite students, but she tries to focus on each of her students’ strong suits to help them succeed.

“All the students in class have strengths and a teacher needs to give them all options to show those strengths,” Johnson said.

Gail Boldt is a professor of language and literacy education and has taught at Penn State for 13 years.

Boldt said since her classes are deliberately kept small and typically don’t have more than 25 students, the high level of engagement allows her to get to know her students well.

“[The classes] are designed for intensive discussion and participation, so some students really stand out because they contribute in positive ways to making a great class experience for everyone,” Boldt said.

She clarified that contributing in “positive” ways doesn’t mean agreeing with everything she says; students need to think critically, demonstrate leadership qualities, act collegial, bring a good sense of humor to the classroom and take initiative.

“They ask hard questions and push me to clarify my thinking and to modify assignments where appropriate, but they do those things because they care deeply about their learning and that of their classmates,” Boldt said.

On the flip side, students can also stand out for the opposite reasons. Boldt said although it doesn’t happen often, occasionally she’ll have a student in class that makes the semester difficult by being resentful and resilient, which “tends to pull the whole group down.”

“In their body language and comments, they are negative and destructive,” Boldt said. “They make students who want to participate positively feel afraid to do so.”

Jason Griffith is an assistant professor in the College of Education and has been teaching at Penn State for the past two years. Prior to coming to Penn State, Griffith taught middle and high school English in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Griffith said having least favorite students is a “toxic and unproductive” mindset, so he tries to look past behavioral or attitude issues some students may bring to his classroom.

“During 12 years of teaching middle and high school English, I learned that often the students who may be the most disruptive or difficult are the ones facing the most challenges outside of the classroom, so I really try to give everyone a fair shake and not take anything personally,” Griffith said.

Griffith said he does have a fondness, however, for students “who are willing to wrestle with tough critical thinking beyond right or wrong binaries,” and also appreciates students who connect with him on a more personal level.

“Like with any relationship and in the same way that students may connect with some teachers and not with others, there are some students whose personalities foster an easier rapport,” Griffith said. “For me, I love to get to know students as people beyond the class content, so I appreciate students who chat about current events, pop culture, sports, or interests and families and that sort of thing.

Assistant Professor of Education Bernard Badiali has been teaching at Penn State for a total of 23 years. When asked if he had favorite or least favorite students, he responded saying, “I’d be lying if I told you ‘no.’”

“In the College of Education, I admire students who have a commitment to others and make every effort to become skillful and more empathetic to students,” Badiali said.

Do you read your “Rate My Professors” page?

According to its website, RateMyProfessors.com is the largest online platform for professor ratings with upwards of 1.9 million ratings, 1.7 million professors and 7,500 schools.

Griffith said when he occasionally reads his “RateMyProfessor” page he makes sure not to take it too seriously.

“Though I mostly do qualitative research, one quantitative principle I’m familiar with is that of bias in a voluntary response survey; that is, most people only voluntarily comment when they have a complaint,” Griffith said.

Griffith said although his page is mostly filled with positive comments, there’s other inaccuracies the platform falls victim to — such as mixing up professors with similar names.

“I think it’s important to invite and consider student feedback to improve my teaching and my courses, but I think there are better ways than through ‘RateMyProfessor,’” Griffith said.

Gail Boldt said she used to read the page but she used to read the responses to gage student reactions to her course, but couldn’t continue due to the platform’s incorrectness.

“I stopped after I saw that there were obviously fake responses from people who were clearly never in my class,” Boldt said.

She also said she stopped reading it because of the nature of the platform. She said the way students rate their teachers is problematic and could have nothing to do with their actual teaching ability.

“[RateMyProfessor] used to have a ‘hotness’ rating,” Boldt said. “I don’t know if It still does, but that was so disgusting as a metric of good teaching that I refused to pay attention to the site.”

What is your biggest pet peeve that students do?

If a student knows their professors biggest pet peeves, they can make sure to stay on their good side. These teachers’ pet peeves aren’t anything mysterious.

Griffith said he’s understanding of students’ situations and can be flexible to their circumstances, but is bothered when they don’t talk to him ahead of time.

“My biggest pet peeve is students waiting until the last minute to ask for help or accommodation,” Griffith said. “The old adage of it being better to ask for forgiveness rather than my permission might hold true in certain instances, but I’m more willing and able to be accommodating if a student asks for help in advance rather than waiting for me to check in with them.”

Johnson also gets annoyed by students waiting until the last minute and said they should be communicating about issues in advance.

“I tend to have good attendance in my classes,” Johnson said. “However, I don’t like a student not coming to class and giving no notice beforehand.”

Boldt’s biggest annoyance is one many can relate to — not being listened to.

“My biggest pet peeve is when students don’t read the syllabus or assignment instructions and then complain that I didn’t tell them something,” Boldt said.

Badiali said beyond any class policies, his biggest pet peeve is when the students in his class “have low expectations for themselves” because that hinders their ability to succeed.

What difference do you see between your students now and your students five years ago?

For Johnson, she said it’s simply a matter of technological advances — saying students today are a lot more “tech savvy.”

Boldt’s answer boiled down to politics. She said although political engagement is beneficial, the division amongst students with varying viewpoints is not.

“I think that in the present political climate, students are more vocal with ideological differences, which could be okay except that I feel like more often there is more rancor and less a sense of needing to work together across differences as a group than there was previously,” Boldt said.

Griffith said he feels the discourse around the generational differences between students has always been “overblown” and that throughout his seventeen years in the classroom, more has stayed the same than changed.

“Technologies change, current events change and the way we do things changes to some extent, but I think effective teaching and learning has always resolved around effective communication and mutual respect,” Griffith said.

He did, however, point out that some of the academic challenges current students experienced prior to college may have had an impact on the types of questions students are willing to address.

“I have heard some interesting theories that many current undergraduate students are the first generation to have experienced widespread standardized testing throughout their K-12 education and how that experience might affect their willingness to engage with questions that don’t have clear answers,” Griffith said.

Badiali said the change isn’t so much generational as it is demographic.

“Penn State students have changed in the sense that students we get today come from wealthier backgrounds than students in the past,” Badiali said. “I see fewer first generation college students in my class today.”

What is something you wish your students knew about you?

“I wish they knew that I see them as future teachers who have the enormous responsibility of sustaining democracy,” Badiali said. “Their careers will be challenging as they try to help their own students think critically and ethically.”

Similarly, Johnson said she wishes students knew that she wants to see them succeed in her class and in their profession.

Boldt said although it doesn’t happen often, it’s disappointing when she thinks a class went great and then she finds out on the SRTEs that some students were really unhappy. She said she wished students wouldn’t hide those feelings and communicate with her, so they could be addressed.

“I wish they believed that they could trust me with their concerns about the class,” Boldt said. “A lot of times when we do get to that point where students will talk with me openly about how they are experiencing the class, we can creatively work on that together.”

When students conceal those emotions until completing the SRTE’s at the finalization of the course, Boldt said at that point “I just shrug my shoulders because the time when I could have responded is past.”

Griffith wants his students to know how much they mean to him and how much weight he puts in the quality of his class.

“I wish they knew that I’m really sensitive to our interactions and that I care about them as people as well as students,” Griffith said. “I celebrate positive classes and ruminate over ones that don’t go so well. I wrestle with saying the right things in emails and in-person conversations, and I want them all to do well.”