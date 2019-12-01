The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for Centre County until 1 p.m. on Monday.

The advisory was originally issued until Sunday evening, and so far the mixed precipitation has caused crashes in State College and the closure of Schlow Centre Region Library, according to the Centre Daily Times.

The mixed precipitation is expected to continue and will gradually transition to snow in portions of central Pennsylvania tonight.

Travel could be difficult late Sunday night into Monday morning as untreated roads are expected to be covered by 1-3 inches of snow accumulation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are reminding drivers to adjust speeds based on the driving conditions caused by the winter weather.

More information on the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions can be found by visiting www.511pa.com.