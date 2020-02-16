Penn State students interested in criminal justice learned about incarceration in America at a talk held by the Restorative Justice Initiative and the Coalition to Abolish Death by Incarceration.

John Rowling delivered the two-hour lecture on behalf of the Human Rights Coalition and the Coalition to Abolish Death by Incarceration. He discussed topics including the history of incarceration in America and potential opportunities to get involved in activism.

Rowling discussed both the national criminal justice system and Pennsylvania’s system specifically, from the 1960s until the present day. He focused on how the political reaction to a crime wave — which lasted from the 1960s through the 1970s — led to policies fueling mass incarceration that escalated into the 21st century.

Rather than addressing problems fueling violence and poverty, Rowling said, politicians advocated for more incarceration, longer sentences and harsher treatment of prisoners.

Over the course of 40 years, lawmakers across the country implemented greater policing, mandatory minimum sentences and more use of solitary confinement, while decreasing rehabilitation services within prisons and making it more difficult for incarcerated people to achieve parole. They continued escalating these policies decades after crime rates had decreased, according to Rowling.

Rowling also discussed why people who opposed these “tough on crime” policies weren’t able to successfully prevent them from passing, and how he and other advocates for criminal justice reform are currently fighting for change.

Natalie Sutton, a member of the Student Restorative Justice Initiative, said the presentation was “motivational.”

Tom Sowers said that the presentation was “profound.”

Sowers (sophomore-psychology, sociology and criminology) said he appreciated that Rowling addressed “why a lot of the movements that were up against the tough on crime movements failed, and how knowing those can be helpful in correcting some of [activists’] current practices.”

Rowling said his presentation was inspired by the recent popularity of criminal justice reform. The most well-known criminal justice issues are aspects such as private prisons, bail policy and harsh sentencing for non-violent or drug offenses, according to Rowling.

Increased awareness of such issues is good, Rowland said, but “the majority of people who are in Pennsylvania state prisons are there for what most people would consider serious crimes.”

Rowling created the presentation to offer people already interested in criminal justice reform a different perspective, and to show that the current criminal justice system was “always a reaction against actually trying to fix this problem of underserved urban communities."

The Coalition to Abolish Death by Incarceration and the Human Rights Coalition have chapters in many Pennsylvania cities, and Rowling said they are looking into organizing in State College.

The talk was also intended to help recruit organizers. If all goes as planned, Rowling said he hopes to hold an event to support the families of incarcerated people in about six weeks.

Sutton (senior-rehabilitation and human services) and Sowers both plan to become involved with Rowling’s work.

Sutton, who hopes to pursue a career in corrections, said she is interested in abolishing solitary confinement and is “really excited to get involved and make a change in State College.”

Sowers was optimistic about awareness of criminal justice issues at Penn State.

“We have Rockview, one of the largest state prisons, right down the road, and I don’t think a lot of Penn State students know that,” Sowers said.