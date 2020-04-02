Many students have worked hard this year to reach their fitness goals by hitting on-campus gyms and taking yoga classes at the White Building.

But, because of the coronavirus, gyms are closed. Students are taking classes online, many facing Stay at Home orders and unable to leave their homes. Now what?

All of that hard work shouldn’t be for nothing. Here are some steps students can take to make sure they’re staying physically healthy during this period of self-isolation.

Take virtual fitness classes

One of the main reasons people opt for group fitness classes is because of the motivation that comes from being surrounded by others. That’s why some gyms in State College, like Wellness in Motion and East Coast Fitness, have been offering online workout sessions via Zoom.

Not all gyms offer these kinds of classes, but it may be worth doing a quick search to find out what kinds of options exist in your area. For those who like to be held accountable during their workouts through group fitness, virtual fitness classes allow for a similar experience.

Walk or run

Walking and running, while seemingly obvious options, are incredibly effective. A daily morning walk or jog has the power to influence your entire day, and it sets a routine that is essential to have during the remote learning period and social isolation.

RELATED

It can also be a great cardiovascular workout.

You can walk with members of your family or by yourself, and you can listen to music or a podcast. A little bit of fresh air works wonders.

Experiment with recipes

If, like many college students, you often found yourself eating pre-packaged cheesy ramen or chips for dinner, this time at home could be the perfect opportunity for experimentation with new, healthy recipes.

There is an endless supply of ideas on the internet, and even apps like SuperCook that give you recipes based off of the ingredients you may already have in your fridge — so you can avoid having to go outside and shop for groceries.

Set a schedule

One of the most important ways to keep some degree of normalcy in your life during these uncertain times is by having a reliable schedule. It can be the same as or different than your schedule before spring break.

By having predictable eating habits, homework sessions, sleeping hours and friend or family time, you can prevent falling into a pit of unproductiveness and self-pity — which won’t make quarantining any easier.

----

It’s important now more than ever to keep up a healthy regimen since being stuck at home can take a toll on your ability to work out effectively and eat normally.

But, quarantine doesn’t have to ruin your fitness goals. I could even lead you to discover new recipes, music, shows, podcasts or ways of staying healthy that you hadn’t thought of before—all while helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.