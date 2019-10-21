The State College Borough Council convened on Monday, Oct. 21 to discuss a plethora of topics, including the looming issue which has overtaken almost all discussion — mayor Don Hahn’s resignation.

In February, Hahn announced his plans to run for magisterial district court judge. If Hahn is elected in November, he will resign from the mayorship in December.

Shortly after Hahn recused himself from the rest of the Borough Council meeting, the rest of the assembly further deliberated the topic of interim mayor. Members of the council expressed concern regarding the prospective interim mayor’s further intentions.

Council Member Theresa Lafer stated the council should appoint an interim mayor who does not aim to run for mayor following their interim term limit. Other council members pushed back against Lafer, explaining it is not the council’s job to determine the interim mayor’s intentions.

Council President Evan Myers also declared the council will still have the ability to discuss any and all concerns fellow council members had.

The council also approved the closure of the 100 and 200 blocks of South Allen Street from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 for the Annual Downtown State College Improvement District Tree Lighting Event.

Additionally, chief of police John Gardner explained the proposed increase in towing fees as in line with the region and state fees. Kathy Tennis of Tennis Towing alluded to a rise in operating costs to justify the increase of towing fees.

Council Member David Brown also noted he participated in a ride along with the State College Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 19. Brown’s first stop on Saturday was the scene of the death of a 17-year-old male.

The council member lauded the efforts by police and emergency medical technicians calling them, “competent, caring and sensitive.”

