Penn State announced the new dean of University Libraries and Scholarly Communications who will begin the position in March 2021, according to a Penn State news release.

Since May 2011, Chadwell has served as the Donald and Delpha Campbell University Librarian and Oregon State Press Director, the release said.

Chadwell will replace Barbara Dewey, who will retire in December.

Chadwell earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Appalachian State University, and earned her master of library science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, according to the release.

The University Libraries is compromised of over 500 faculty and staff members and, in part, 13 libraries at University Park.