Finding parking spots in any college town can be frustrating. Now, with the advent of a mobile app, things may change in State College.

Penn State student Ryan Smetana founded "uParker" after wanting to create software to make peoples' lives easier. While thinking of an idea, Smetana (senior-information sciences and technology) noticed the high demand for parking spots in State College, especially on game-day weekends.

The app is a “peer-to-peer parking service” that aims to make parking more convenient for State College. In turn the app would also generate a new source of income for residents.

Essentially State College residents who have a vacant parking space in their driveway will be able to upload their “parking spot” onto the uParker app. This will then allow anyone in the area to rent the space for a period of time.

By using Google Maps API, uParker allows users to compare price, availability and features of each parking spot in an area.

Smetana began working with Dr. Sarah Stager, an assistant teaching professor of information sciences and technology at Penn State, to create the software for uParker.

"During my junior year I was given an opportunity to work on the interface of uParker in my Human-Centered Design class taught by Dr. Sarah Stager," Smetana said. "Since then, Dr. Stager has been a strong motivating factor in my venture of developing an application that will give Nittany Lion fans a more convenient, stress-free way to park the vehicle.”

While Smetana thanks Stager for helping him create the application, Stager simply believes she was just doing her job.

Smetana took IST 331 with Stager in the fall of 2018. The class, Foundations of Human-Centered Design, focuses on theories and analytic techniques regarding how users interact with information.

“Tying concepts of use to how humans process information, Ryan and his classmates go through case studies and develop projects to apply their knowledge,” Stager said.

However, Smetana continued to work on his concept and in turn created a usable product even after the semester was over.

“While [Smetana] and I continued to meet after the semester he took [IST] 331, his initiative to continue his research, take more feedback and make changes is amazing,” Stager said.

Smetana would typically reach out to Stager to read her suggestions and to continually improve upon his concept for the app.

Meanwhile as development on the app continued, marketing the app became more integral to the app’s success.

Jack Woodburn, owner of Woody&Co, reached out the Smetana and has since taken over uParker’s marketing. Woodburn (senior-information sciences and technology) also hopes to use his marketing skills to grow the app nationally.

With the uparkerapp.com website recently launched, there is no exact timetable for the release of the app, but the uParker team is aiming for fall 2020.

“From the start, uParker has been focused on making the hassle of parking in high-volume tourist areas as stress-free as possible," the uParker team said via email. "These traits can now be seen in uParker’s simple interface and customizable features."